Brokerages Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will report sales of $83.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $44.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $277.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $313.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $322.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.