Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.08

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.69. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

