Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,125 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.34% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after acquiring an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after buying an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 389,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

