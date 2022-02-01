Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given a C$39.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been assigned a C$39.00 price target by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 162,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.