Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 162,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,942. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$62.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion and a PE ratio of -43.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

