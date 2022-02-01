Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 683,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:BBW opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $362,113.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

