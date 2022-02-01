Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $17.90. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 151,343 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.