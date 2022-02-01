Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.04

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.57, with a volume of 10067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

