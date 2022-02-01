Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $783.71

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.71 ($10.54) and traded as low as GBX 657 ($8.83). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 675.50 ($9.08), with a volume of 525,941 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.02) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 746.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 783.71.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.