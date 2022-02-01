Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.