BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. BYD has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

