ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.0503

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $867,419.17 and approximately $3,811.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

