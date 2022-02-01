C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

