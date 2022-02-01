C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.92 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

