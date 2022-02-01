C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

