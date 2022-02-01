CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $21,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CAE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

