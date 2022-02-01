Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 182,368 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 203.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,368 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $54,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $206.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

