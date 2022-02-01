Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 241,263 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,263 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.16% of D.R. Horton worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

DHI opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

