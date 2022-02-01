Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 54,300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $57,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

