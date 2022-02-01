Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 864,933 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 137.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,933 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $78,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

