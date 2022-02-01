Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $72,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,032,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $507.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

