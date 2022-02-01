Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 235,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $59,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

