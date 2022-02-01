Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 326,955 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,955 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Paychex worth $42,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

