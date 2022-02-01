Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Workday worth $70,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.29.

Shares of WDAY opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,811.53, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

