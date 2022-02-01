Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $113.23 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,356 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $113,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $353.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $243.97 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

