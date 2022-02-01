Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $135.11 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.39% of Otis Worldwide worth $135,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,175,000 after acquiring an additional 346,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

