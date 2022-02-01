Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $143.18 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $143,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.