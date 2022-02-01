Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $47.50 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,718,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.55 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

