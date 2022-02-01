Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $65.96 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.78% of IPG Photonics worth $65,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $154.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

