Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $78.50 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 143.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.23% of Hershey worth $78,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.