Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $49.14 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 947,290 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,135,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.39% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $89,836,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,122,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

