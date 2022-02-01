Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 112,076 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,076 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $79,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,398,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,510,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $203.26 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

