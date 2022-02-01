Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 18,200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Shares of LLY opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

