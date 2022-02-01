Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 198,582 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of Public Storage worth $103,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $358.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.29 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.