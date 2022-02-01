Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 50,800 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.52% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $147,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

Shares of SWK opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.43 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

