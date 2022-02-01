Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 319,811 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,540,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

