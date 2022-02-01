Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of TELUS worth $54,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.