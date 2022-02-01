Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.31% of Pool worth $54,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $476.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

