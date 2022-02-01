Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,700,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.54% of EQT worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

