Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 467,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $138,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,618 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,274 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $240.05 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.