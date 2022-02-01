CaixaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.88 or 0.07140016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,509.88 or 1.00172268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053330 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

