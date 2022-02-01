Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 115.9% in January

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
