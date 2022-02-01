California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CALB opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.