California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,131,000.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $2,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

CRC stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 1,256,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,281. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.