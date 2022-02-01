California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $558,202.56 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,281. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

