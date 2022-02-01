Callisto Network Market Cap Tops $12.80 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $26,603.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.39 or 0.07154144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067913 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.