Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 3.9%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 10,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 321,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Camtek alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 46.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth $952,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.