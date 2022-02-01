Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.74) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

IQE stock opened at GBX 32.98 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £264.96 million and a PE ratio of -330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. IQE has a twelve month low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.70 ($1.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.72.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,217.80).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

