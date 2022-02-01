Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,884 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.09% of Canada Goose worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 240,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

