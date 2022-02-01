CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.68.
About CanAlaska Uranium
