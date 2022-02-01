CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.